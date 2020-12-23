Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1211 Gray Highway

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1211 Gray Highway Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 6 p.m., a man with a gun came into the story and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away, last seen running behind the building.

No one was hurt.

The release says the man was about 5’8" tall with a slender build, and possibly in his 30s. He was wearing a black beanie cap, dark clothes, and had a dark-colored facial covering. He was also carrying a yellow plastic bag with the Dollar General logo.