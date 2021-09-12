Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Macon CVS at gunpoint

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Macon CVS at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at the CVS on Gray Highway.

A man went into the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting cash, he ran from the store.

No one was injured during this incident.

The man is a medium build, was wearing dark clothes and a ski mask.

The store is located at 1271 Gray Highway.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.