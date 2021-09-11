Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed store with box cutter

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a convenience store on Riverside Drive.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man accused of robbing a convenience store with a box cutter.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K at 2580 Riverside Drive, that’s located near Amerson River Park.

It was reported to deputies that a man entered the store with a box cutter and went behind the counter.

He ran away after getting cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.