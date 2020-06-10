Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed west Macon dollar store

Deputies say a man with a pistol went into the store and demanded money from the clerk

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man accused of robbing a west Macon dollar store at gunpoint.

According to a news release, it happened at the Dollar General at 5544 Thomaston Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

It was reported to deputies that a man armed with a pistol entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the robbery.

The sheriff’s office says the robber is around 5’10” and had his face and hands covered.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.