Bibb deputies looking for man who shot at UPS truck

Deputies say the driver was making a delivery when a man pulled up and fired a rifle at it

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened last month.

According to a news release, it happened around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Arbor Apartments on Northside Drive.

It was reported to deputies that a UPS truck was making a delivery when a man in a white sedan pulled up next to it and fired a rifle.

The UPS truck was hit on the passenger side, but no one inside was injured.

The shooter then drove off in the direction of Forest Hill Road.

The suspect is described as a man, in his mid-twenties or mid-thirties, with medium length dreadlocks pulled back into a ponytail style.

Anyone who can identify the car or the driver can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.