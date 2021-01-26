Bibb deputies looking for man who used bomb threats to rob two banks

The two robberies happened around 10 minutes apart in south Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help after two bank robberies by bomb threat Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the first one happened at the Mid-South Federal Credit Union on Hartley Bridge Road just after 10:30 a.m.

It was reported to deputies that a man pulled into the drive-thru teller lane and passed a note to a teller stating a bomb was in the bank while also demanding money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man drove off.

Deputies were then called to the Robins Financial Credit Union 10 minutes later for another robbery involving a bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office says the description of the vehicle and person involved in the first robbery matches the description of the second.

The suspect’s face was covered by a black neck gaiter. He was wearing a dark-colored hat, red long sleeve shirt and blue rubber gloves.

He was seen driving in a silver Nissan Altima without a tag. The two robberies are believed to be connected and anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.