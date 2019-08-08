MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify someone who cut a hole in the roof of a Macon restaurant on July 28.

A release from the sheriff’s office says the burglary happened just before 6 a.m. at AP’s Hidden Hideaway at 4274 Broadway.

Two men are seen climbing onto the roof of the restaurant in a surveillance video, the release says.

They cut a hole in the roof to get inside, but they did not take anything, according to the release.

The release says one man is seen wearing a jumpsuit and had his face covered. The other man is seen wearing an Atlanta Braves hat and a mask that covered part of his face.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

