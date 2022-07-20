Bibb deputies looking for missing 43-year-old man with 'mental health issues' last seen Wednesday morning

His family says Travis Lewis has mental health issues and needs his medication

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a 43-year-old Warner Robins man who went missing Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Travis Lewis was last seen leaving the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent after being discharged at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

His family says Lewis has mental health issues and needs his medication.

Lewis is around 5'8" and weighs between 163 to 165 pounds. Lewis was reported to be wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants, and black sneakers.

The release says the family spoke with the Atrium Police Department and that Lewis was last seen walking north on New Street.