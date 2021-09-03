71-year-old Haydee Figueroa was reported missing just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a woman who was reported missing Monday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 71-year-old Haydee Figueroa was reported missing just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. The release says she had taken her friend's car at around noon Monday and has not been seen since. Figueroa suffers from dementia and other medical issues for which she takes medication.

A Maddie's Call has been issue for Figueroa.

Haydee Figueroa is 5'5" and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black veterans cap. The release says she was driving a 2019 Ford Escape with the tag EJU991.