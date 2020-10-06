MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 83-year-old woman.

According to a news release, deputies were notified around 10 a.m. Wednesday that Alma Gooden was missing from her Singleton Street Home.

It was reported to deputies that she was last seen Tuesday walking on Stewarts’ Lane.

The sheriff’s office says she has several medical issues she takes medication for.

Gooden is described as being 5’3” tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She was last seen in a green shirt and blue jeans with a purse.

Anyone with information on her location can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.