Bibb deputies looking for missing man who needs medication

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who needs his medication.

According to a news release, 57-year-old Clifford Hodges was last seen by family on Feb. 1.

His family says he has mental health problems and needs his medication.

Hodges’ last known location was the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive. He is 6’0” tall and weighs around 210 lbs.

Anyone with information on his location can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.