According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Brandon Forte went missing in the south Bibb County area off Hartley Bridge Road. Forte left his home in the 200 block of Brittany Court at around 8 p.m. Friday evening. The release says Forte is autistic and has other mental disabilities. His family reported that Forte had taken his nightly medication, some of which make him extremely drowsy. The family says he could be sleeping near the Brittany Court area.