MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a missing Macon man.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Brandon Forte went missing in the south Bibb County area off Hartley Bridge Road. Forte left his home in the 200 block of Brittany Court at around 8 p.m. Friday evening. The release says Forte is autistic and has other mental disabilities. His family reported that Forte had taken his nightly medication, some of which make him extremely drowsy. The family says he could be sleeping near the Brittany Court area.
Forte has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'7" and weighs about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt that zips in the front, light blue jeans, and red tennis shoes.
A Mattie's Call has been issued for Forte.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.