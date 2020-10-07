Bibb deputies looking for missing man with dementia

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man with dementia.
According to a news release, 56-year-old Mathew Williams walked away from his assisted living residence in the 600-block of Monroe Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.
The sheriff’s office says Williams suffers from dementia and other medical issues that require medication.
Williams is 6’4” tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen in a gray and white striped shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.
If you know where he is, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office 478-751-7500.