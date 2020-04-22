MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a man who has been missing since Monday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 63-year-old Gerald Wayman Williams was last seen leaving the Medical Center, Navicent Health. His sister reported him missing when he did not come home. Williams was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray sweatpants and brown shoes. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

The release says Williams has several medical issues and may need attention. He is known to hang out in the Shurling Drive area.

If you have any information on Williams, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.