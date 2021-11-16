Bibb deputies looking for missing teen, two people wanted for questioning

She was last seen at the InTown Suites on Eisenhower Parkway on Nov. 8

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a news release, Tiffany Phelps was last seen by her mother around 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Intown Suites on Eisenhower Parkway.

Phelps was visiting with her cousin and his girlfriend, who were also renting a room at the hotel, when she reportedly left their room and never returned to her mother’s room.

Tiffany Phelps is around 5’4” and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last seen in a brown tank top, black shorts, and red slides.

Investigators are now looking to question her cousin and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Darrel Montago Phelps III and Myeisha Marshall.

Anyone with information on the location of Tiffany, Darrel or Myeisha can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 and ask for a Crimes Against Children investigator.

You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.