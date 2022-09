Marcie Renfroe, 34, was last seen by family at her home on Napier Avenue on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a woman who went missing Tuesday.

According to a news release, Marcie Renfroe, 34, was last seen by family at her home on Napier Avenue on Tuesday. The family says Renfroe has some mental health issues.

The release says Renfroe is around 5'2" and about 200 pounds.