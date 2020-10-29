Bibb deputies looking for missing woman with possible medical issues

Investigators say the 24-year-old Warner Robins woman was dropped off at a home on Houston Avenue and hasn't been seen since then

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a 24-year-old last seen on Monday.

According to a news release, Iyanna Harper from Warner Robins was dropped off by a friend at a home in the 2300-block of Houston Avenue on Monday.

She has not been seen or heard from since, and she was reported missing Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says she has possible medical issues that may require attention.

Harper is around 5’6” tall and weighs around 260 pounds. She wears a short afro-style hairdo.

She was last seen in a gray sweater and purple jogging pants.

If you have any information on where she is, you can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.