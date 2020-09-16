Bibb deputies looking for missing woman

The sheriff's office says 20-year-old Monisha Zellner hasn't contacted her family in two weeks.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies need your help fining a missing woman.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Monisha Zellner hasn't contacted her family in two weeks.

Her family says she suffers from seizures and some mental health issues.

Zellner is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

The release says they do not know what she was last seen wearing, but her last known location was possibly in the Eisenhower Parkway and Romeiser Drive area.