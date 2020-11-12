Bibb deputies looking for missing woman

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a woman who was last seen on April 2.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

A news release says deputies responded to 111 Third Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday about a missing person.

63-year-old Sandra Jean Henry was last seen on April 2 in the area of Houston Avenue.

The sheriff's office says they do not know what Henry was wearing the last time she was seen.

Henry is five feet four inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Henry does not have any medical conditions that the family knows of.