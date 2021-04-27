x
Bibb deputies looking for person in Pio Nono CVS robbery

It happened at the CVS store located at 1390 Pio Nono Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a commercial burglary that happened at the CVS store located at 1390 Pio Nono Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a person was captured on surveillance video coming into the store through a roll-up door. When he made it in, the person took prescription pills from the pharmacy and left the store.

Credit: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. 

