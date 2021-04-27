Bibb deputies looking for person in Pio Nono CVS robbery

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a commercial burglary that happened at the CVS store located at 1390 Pio Nono Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a person was captured on surveillance video coming into the store through a roll-up door. When he made it in, the person took prescription pills from the pharmacy and left the store.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.