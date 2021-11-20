Bibb deputies looking for suspect in armed robbery at Pio Nono Circle K

No one was injured.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue.

The Sheriff's Office says that at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, a man entered the store demanding money and holding a gun.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the store.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.