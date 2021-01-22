Bibb deputies looking for suspect in convenience store shooting

Investigators say he fired shots through a door at a store clerk after the clerk refused to give him money

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified an armed robbery suspect, and now they need your help finding him.

Investigators say they are looking for 20-year-old Reginald Raines Jr on a charge of armed robbery.

That charge comes from an incident that happened Monday at a convenience store on Montpelier Avenue.

It was reported to deputies that Raines entered the store and got into an argument with the clerk over a drink.

During the argument, Raines reportedly demanded money from the clerk and when he didn’t get it, he fired shots through the security door at him.

If you have any information on Raines’ location, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.