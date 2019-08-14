MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in an ongoing mail theft case in north Macon.

According to a news release, he is 24-year-old Shane Moody.

He’s currently wanted on two theft by shoplifting charges and one criminal trespass warrant.

He’s also listed as a suspect in mail thefts in the Ashford Park-area of Bibb County, and he was previously reported as a suspicious person in Wesleyan Woods in July.

If you spot Moody, you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478)-742-2330.

