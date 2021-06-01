x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Bibb deputies looking for suspect in west Macon homicide

Investigators are looking for 21-year-old Jasirian Thomas in last night's homicide

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a suspect wanted in Tuesday night’s homicide.

According to a news release, investigators are looking for 21-year-old Jasirian Thomas.

The homicide happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 100-block of Pansy Avenue off Mercer University Drive.

Ledarius Clark, 28, was found shot to death at the scene.

Clark’s death marks Bibb County’s second homicide of 2021 after a record-breaking 2020.

Credit: BSO

RELATED HEADLINES

'He can't take somebody else's daughter': Macon homicide victim's father shares grief about her death

'It's been a very troubling year for us': Macon sees record breaking number of homicides in 2020