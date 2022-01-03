Bibb deputies looking for three men who robbed gas station on Northside Drive

It happened Monday night in north Macon.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three men robbed a gas station in Macon Monday night and deputies are asking for assistance in finding them.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the men robbed a Circle K located at 4001 Northside Drive.

It happened just before 10 p.m.

It was reported that three men entered the store with guns and demanded money from the store employees. After taking an undisclosed amount of money the men ran from the store.

No one was injured.

The men are described as wearing all black clothing with their faces covered.

The incident is currently under investigation.