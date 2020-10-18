Bibb deputies looking for two men after armed robbery at Macon gas station

Both men were last seen running towards Houston Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — Two men robbed the Valero gas station in Macon early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 12:30 a.m.

The gas station is located at 4737 Houston Road/US 41, in front of the Magnolia Court Motel.

One man stayed outside and the other went into the gas station with a handgun. The second man demanded money from the cash registers.

No one was injured during this incident.

Both men were described as Black males, wearing all black clothing.