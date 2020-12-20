Bibb deputies investigating attempted armed robbery at Macon restaurant

No one was injured in the incident that happened at the Wing Hut Chen on Pio Nono Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened at the Wing Hut Chen Inc. on Pio Nono Avenue Saturday night.

According to a press release, it happened just after 6 p.m. at the restaurant located at 2444 Pio Nono Avenue.

Two men went into the store, one of them had a gun. When employees noticed the gun, they ran to the back of the store, according to the release.

The men ran out of the store, taking nothing. No one was injured during the incident.

Both men are described as Black, wearing hoodies covering their faces. No other description is available.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.