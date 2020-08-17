Bibb deputies looking for woman accused of stealing lottery tickets

The sheriff’s office says she entered the business by climbing through a hole in the roof’s awning

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying and locating a woman wanted for stealing activated lottery tickets.

According to a news release, it happened at the Dani Foods on Anthony Road around 5 a.m. Monday.

It was reported to deputies that the woman climbed through a hole in the awning of the roof to get inside the convenience store.

The news release says she then climbed down into the secured area of the store and stole activated lottery tickets.

Investigators say the same woman burglarized the store previously on Aug. 3 and Aug. 6. She took cigarettes and lottery tickets in those burglaries.

They are also looking for a male witness who walked by the store on Monday morning and hope to get any information he has about the burglary.