MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man with medical issues.

According to a news release, it was reported to deputies that 51-year-old Randall Head was last seen leaving his home on the afternoon of April 25.

Head’s father contacted the sheriff’s office on Monday, April 27, to report him missing when he never returned home.

He was last seen driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with the tag #RTS8842.

The news release says Head has several medical issues and that he left home without his medication.

He is known to frequent the south Macon area.

Anyone who knows where he is can call 478-751-7500.

