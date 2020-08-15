Bibb deputies need help finding missing woman

Gwendolyn Harkness-Benjamin is 5'5", weighing about 255 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

According to a release, Gwendolyn Harkness-Benjamin went missing after leaving a dentist appointment on August 12.

Benjamin lives at an assisted living home in Monroe County.

According to family members, who contacted the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin suffers from mental health issues and takes medication.

Family members said Benjamin checked herself out of the assisted living home on Wednesday morning. She left at around 6:30 a.m. and went to a dentist appointment in Macon.

When the appointment was over, she refused a ride from the transport service that took her to the appointment and called for a taxi, according to the release.

Family members have a joint checking account with Benjamin and stated that transactions show that Benjamin took the taxi to the Macon Inn, located on Riverside Drive the same day.

On August 14, Benjamin possibly purchased a flight with American Airlines, to Miami. Investigators are looking into these purchases.

Benjamin is 5'5", weighing about 255 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.