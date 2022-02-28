9 Bibb deputies on administrative leave after disabled veteran killed on I-75

63-year-old Steven Finfrock, a disabled veteran from Titusville, Florida, fired several shots inside his car before being shot himself.

MACON, Ga. — Nine Bibb County deputies are on administrative leave as the investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on I-75 continues.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to 13WMAZ Monday that it’s protocol to put the deputies on administrative leave anytime there is a use-of-force investigation.

They are not releasing the names of the deputies at this time, but they did say it has not affected response times and there is a plan in place if there are staffing shortages.

The deadly shooting under investigation by the GBI happened on I-75N between the Riverside Drive and Bass Road exits Wednesday night.

The GBI says a state highway assistance driver stopped to check on a car parked there. When the man inside would not respond, the state driver called law enforcement.

The GBI says officers shot the man after he fired a gun several times in his car, and then got out and pointed a gun at them. Coroner Leon Jones says the man was 63-year-old Steven Finfrock, a disabled veteran from Florida.