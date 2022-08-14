Bibb deputies responding to mental health call in Lizella

Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they don't believe the man is a danger to the public. A chopper is in the air helping search for the man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LIZELLA, Ga. — Authorities are responding to a mental health call in Lizella, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

A chopper is hovering over Hamlin and Holley Roads. Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office said there were shots fired in a home around 6 p.m. Then, a man ran into the woods. They later heard another shot.

The Sheriff's Office said they have not located he man. Lieutenant DeFoe said deputies believe the man is not dangerous. There are no reported injuries.