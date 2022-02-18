Bibb deputies looking for driver who hit crossing guard, left the scene

It happened at dismissal outside Ballard-Hudson Middle School.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District says a hit-and-run driver hit a crossing guard Friday afternoon. They say it happened at dismissal outside Ballard-Hudson Middle School.

Someone struck the guard at Pio Nono Avenue and Anthony Road, and kept going. The school district says the guard was conscious and taken to a hospital to be checked. They say the injuries are not life-threatening.

No children were hurt and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.