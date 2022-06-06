UPDATE: Bibb deputies locate 50-year-old woman missing since April

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Shirley Ordiway has been found

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 9 p.m.:

No other details are available.

Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a woman who has been missing since April.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Shirley Ordiway was last seen by her boyfriend on April 21 at her home on Hanson Street.

The boyfriend says Ordiway may have had a seizure and has a "slight mental illness," and it is unlike her to be gone for so long.

The release says Ordiway is 5'1" and weighs 180 pounds. She was possibly last seen wearing burgundy stretch pants and a blue-and-white short-sleeved shirt. Ordiway has a tattoo of a rose on her right arm and a tattoo with the name "Shirley Ann" on her left arm.