Bibb deputies searching for 60-year-old man with 'mental issues' missing since September 18

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Charles Hursey was reported missing on Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a man they say was last seen on September 18.

Hursey has gray hair, is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and weighs about 178 pounds.

The release says Hursey suffers from mental issues.