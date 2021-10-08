Bibb deputies searching for 60-year-old man with 'mental issues' missing since September 18

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a man they say was last seen on September 18.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Charles Hursey was reported missing on Thursday.
Hursey has gray hair, is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and weighs about 178 pounds.
The release says Hursey suffers from mental issues.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.