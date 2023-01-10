Bibb deputies searching for 81-year-old man missing since Dec. 29

A close friend says Frederick Ellison Barber had been drinking alcohol before leaving home.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an older man missing since December 29.

According to a news release, 81-year-old Frederick Ellison Barber was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of Mallard Avenue, at around 4 p.m. on December 29. A close friend says Barber had been drinking alcohol before leaving home.

The release says Barber frequents the Patterson Street and Hillcrest Avenue areas.

Barber is described as a black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs between 158 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a blue silk T-shirt. He was also wearing blue jeans and beige slippers. Barber has been known to wear a bracelet with the words “Happy Birthday.”

The sheriff's office says Barber has some medical and mental health issues and friends are concerned about his wellbeing.