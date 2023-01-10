Bibb deputies searching for 81-year-old man missing since Dec. 29

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an older man missing since December 29.
According to a news release, 81-year-old Frederick Ellison Barber was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of Mallard Avenue, at around 4 p.m. on December 29. A close friend says Barber had been drinking alcohol before leaving home.
The release says Barber frequents the Patterson Street and Hillcrest Avenue areas.
Barber is described as a black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs between 158 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a blue silk T-shirt. He was also wearing blue jeans and beige slippers. Barber has been known to wear a bracelet with the words “Happy Birthday.”
The sheriff's office says Barber has some medical and mental health issues and friends are concerned about his wellbeing.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.