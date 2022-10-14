x
Bibb deputies searching for 82-year-old with dementia missing since Friday morning

Cleve Rodney was last seen leaving his home at 1294 Glendale Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding an 82-year-old man with dementia who went missing Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Cleve Liston Rodney was last seen leaving his home at 1294 Glendale Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. 

Rodney is around 5'5" and weighs about 150-160 pounds. The release says Rodney is bald and was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, gray-and-plaid pajamas with gray Nike sneakers.

The sheriff's office says a “Mattie's Call” has been issued for Cleve Rodney.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

