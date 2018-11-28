Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding the man suspected in the death of a man found stabbed in Central City Park over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Thelonius McAuthor Sumpter is wanted for questioning in connection with the stabbing death of 35-year-old Ryan Lee Glover.

Glover's body was found Saturday in Central City Park.

According to the Lonnie Miley with the Bibb Coroner's Office, two people found the body in the park near Daybreak.

If you have any information about this case or Sumpter's whereabouts, contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ