MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a man who has been missing since October 28.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old William Gregory Roberts was reported missing by family members who say that he abuses illegal drugs and they are concerned for his wellbeing. Roberts has been known to frequent the Bloomfield area. He has also has been known to travel to the Milledgeville area.

Roberts is described as a white man with gray hair, and is around 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 235 pounds.