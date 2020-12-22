Bibb deputies searching for man wanted in December 14 burglary

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a burglary suspect.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Devin Dewayne Fincher is wanted in a burglary that happened on Skipperton Road on December 14. Fincher is 5'4" tall and about 140 pounds. The release says he is known to drive a white 1997 Ford Ranger single cab pickup truck with rear damage and no tailgate.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.