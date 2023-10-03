Bibb deputies searching for missing 19-year-old considered 'a danger to herself'

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a 19-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday.
According to a news release, a friend reported Nekeria Coley missing after her personal belongings were found on a bench where she was last seen near Hartley Bridge Road at Houston Road.
Coley is believed to be "a danger to herself."
She is 5'3" and about 140 pounds.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.