Bibb deputies searching for missing 19-year-old considered 'a danger to herself'

19-year-old Nekeria Coley was reported missing after her personal belongings were found on a bench where she was last seen near Hartley Bridge Road

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a 19-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

According to a news release, a friend reported Nekeria Coley missing after her personal belongings were found on a bench where she was last seen near Hartley Bridge Road at Houston Road.

Coley is believed to be "a danger to herself."

She is 5'3" and about 140 pounds.