Bibb deputies searching for missing 56-year-old woman with mental health issues

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a woman who has been missing since May 2.

According to a news release, 56-year-old Cecelia Darlene Johnson was last seen by friends at her home on Liberty Church Road last Tuesday. She was reported missing Friday after her friends could not find her.

The release says Johnson has some mental health issues and suffers from seizures. She is described as a white female, around 4 feet 11 inches, and weighs about 105 pounds.