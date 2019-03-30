Bibb deputies searching for suspects in gun store theft

Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding two people who stole a gun from a local store.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two men came into the Firearm Traders Warehouse located at 3565 Pio Nono Avenue just before 3 p.m. Friday. The two spent almost an hour in the store looking at the guns. One man left the store, and then the other took a 9 mm pistol and ran away.
If you have any information on this case or know the identities and location of these suspects, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.