MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop Wednesday night after finding he had meth and a stolen gun.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were out patrolling Riverside Drive and Spring Street around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.

That's when they stopped a car for a traffic stop. Deputies spoke with the driver, 32-year-old Adam Mathis, who at first gave them a false name, according to the release.

Mathis tried to drive off, but deputies stopped him. After a short struggle, deputies tased Mathis and handcuffed him, the sheriff's office says.

During the struggle, a pistol fell out of Mathis' sleeve, the release says. Deputies found out the gun was reported stolen last year, and they also found another gun and some meth.

Mathis was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with the following:

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Willful Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Giving False Name to Law Enforcement

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Driving on Sidewalk

He's being held without bond, according to the release.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

