MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after an incident that happened in March at a restaurant.

According to a news release, it was reported that 50-year-old James Litton was off-duty and working part time as a DJ at the Ice Bar & Grill on Williamson Road on March 14.

Litton and another man got into an argument over a woman, and Litton reportedly pulled a handgun on the man.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Litton’s arrest and he turned himself in on April 15.

He is charged with aggravated assault and his bond was set at $22,200.

Litton is currently on administrative leave, pending the completion of an internal affairs investigation being conducted by the Bibb Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.

