Bibb deputy, driver exchange gunfire on Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway

The scene has been blocked off since at least 6 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Parts of Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway in Macon are blocked off as Bibb deputies investigate a shooting that happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In a press release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle. The release says the driver got out of the vehicle and fired shots at a deputy. The deputy returned gunfire.

The sheriff's office says no one was injured by gunfire. The driver was arrested and transported to the hospital for injuries he received from resisting arrest, according to the release.

As of 7:50 p.m., the roads remain blocked off and drivers should avoid area.

The case is being turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.