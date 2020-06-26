Bibb deputy involved in wreck while on the way to another accident

The sheriff's office says the deputy was on the way to an accident when a car turned in front of the cruiser

MACON, Ga. — No serious injuries were reported after an accident with a Bibb County deputy cruiser.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of Mercer University Drive and Ebenezer Church Road on Friday afternoon.

They say a traffic unit was on its way to an accident with a complaint of injuries when a vehicle turned left in front of the patrol vehicle and the cars collided.

Injuries were reported, but were not serious, the sheriff’s office said.