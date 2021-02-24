Bibb patrol deputy saves choking baby

The sheriff's office says the patrol deputy got to the scene and began life-saving measures on the 5-week-old

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing one of its patrol deputies for saving a choking baby.

According to a news release, it happened Wednesday at 9:20 a.m. at a home on Ponce De Leon Circle.

It says Sgt. Reginald Washington got to the scene and found that the 5-week-old wasn’t breathing and was turning red.

He turned the baby over and did several palm blows on the infant’s back, clearing the blocked airway and allowing the baby to begin breathing again.

Deputies think the baby was choking on formula mix. The infant was taken by ambulance to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. They have since been discharged.