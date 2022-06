No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb fire crews are investigating after a house went up in flames on 115 Francis Drive Friday night.

According to Chief Shane Edwards with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, it happened around 8:20 p.m.

No one was hurt. There is no word on the condition of the home.