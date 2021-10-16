Bibb fire crews investigating blaze at south Macon recycling center

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards says recyclable materials were ignited in the fire, and he doesn't suspect any foul play was involved.

MACON, Ga. — The cause of a fire at a south Macon recycling center is still under investigation Saturday.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards says a passerby called in the fire at 4460 Mead Road around 10 p.m. Friday.

Edwards says recyclable materials were ignited in the fire, and he doesn't suspect any foul play was involved.

He says the last person on the property left around 4:30 p.m. and no one was injured in the blaze.

The property owner is now working with the fire department to make sure all hotspots in the fire are out and to clean up debris.

The road has since reopened.